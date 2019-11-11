In conversation – A vision for Belfast

Business leaders from across the urban design and sustainability industries met at Pug Uglys within Belfast’s Linen Quarter to discuss a new vision for the city’s most historic district.

In May 2019, the Linen Quarter BID produced a new vision to help shape the future development of the district with £250m of new hotels and offices delivered in the last four years. And it doesn’t stop there; in the next five years the District will see a brand new Transport Hub, a redeveloped BBC building, and flagship offices for Deloitte and Kainos, the North-South Glider extension, the Gasworks bridge, and a swathe of new public realm will also be underway.

Chris McCracken, Managing Director at Linen Quarter BID said: “The evening provided an insightful opportunity to reflect on how far we’ve come and the possibilities for growth. We know that so much more can be done, so providing the people that live, work and socialise here with the opportunity to form part of the debate benefits us all.

“Themes included the future of transport, the chance to expand technology and tourism investments, and the steps we need to build a more sustainable city.”

Jointly convened by the Linen Quarter BID and PLACE, with the support of the Royal Society of Ulster Architects and Belfast Design Week, this eclectic conversation visualised a Better Belfast and set the standards for a generation to come.

To find out more about the Linen Quarter, visit www.linenquarter.org or follow @LinenQuarterBID on Twitter.