Iceland store opens at Rushmere Shopping Centre

Frozen foods giant, Iceland, officially opened its newest store at Rushmere Shopping Centre in Craigavon this week, creating 32 jobs with further recruitment earmarked for later this year.

The 10,000 sq. ft. Iceland store, located in the Rushmere Retail Park, is the supermarket chain’s 36th branch in Northern Ireland, bringing a new shopping experience for customers and enhancing the centre’s ‘every budget’ offering.

The new-format Iceland features self-service checkouts, digital screens and a ‘Food-to-Go’ stand, making the shopping experience quicker and more convenient for Rushmere shoppers. Customers will also benefit from the introduction of new product ranges right across the store, from frozen and chilled food to fresh fruit and vegetables and food cupboard staples.

Following on from this latest store opening, Rushmere Shopping Centre is enjoying full occupancy, with all units fully let. Visitor numbers to Rushmere Shopping Centre have also increased, rising significantly by 8.5 percent for the full month of April on last year; whilst year to date visitor numbers are up 6.1% year on year.

Rushmere Shopping Centre is one of Northern Ireland’s largest retail destinations, located between Portadown and Lurgan just 30 miles to the west of Belfast.

Rushmere Shopping Centre opened in Craigavon 42 years ago and attracts more than 6.5 million visitors a year. In 2018 it welcomed a new Five Guys and Nando’s as part of a £2 million strategic investment by Rushmere to provide shoppers with a greater hospitality choice, which created more than 100 new jobs.

Centre Manager Martin Walsh said: “With our prime location, mix of retail stores and variety of big brands, Rushmere Shopping Centre continues to build on the success of 2018 by adding to our retail offering.

We are delighted to welcome the new format Iceland store to Rushmere Shopping Centre. Our customers come to us because of our strong retail mix catering for all budgets, and the addition of Iceland only strengthens this offering.

With an abundance of free parking and brand names on offer, many customers choose Rushmere for their household shop. With the new Iceland store now open, we’re looking forward to welcoming even more customers to enjoy great value shopping in one convenient location.”

Rushmere also welcomed UK and Ireland-wide fashion and footwear brand DV8, along with women’s fashion brand Vogue, to the centre’s strong line-up at Christmas time.