Ibis Hotels Belfast Celebrate £1.5m investment

Award-winning hotels, Ibis Belfast City Centre and Ibis Queens Quarter are celebrating their ‘Crowning Glory’ as both hotels mark ten hugely successful years in business.

Ibis Hotels are owned and operated by Belfast’s biggest hotel group, Andras Hotels, who opened the properties in 2009 following the identification of the need in Belfast for quality accommodation at affordable prices. Since then the Ibis properties have built up an excellent reputation for consistency in quality and service over the decade.

With a combined staff of 51, both hotels have enjoyed consistent month-on-month occupancy rates exceeding 85 per cent over the past 12 months, and unfailingly receive outstanding guest satisfaction ratings. Recently Ibis City Centre achieved the Number One position in the highly coveted CX Championship Awards which grades customer service excellence across over 100 Ibis Hotels in the UK. Run by Ibis’ parent group Accor Hotels, the awards grade the hotels on Reputation Performance Score (RPS), accommodation and breakfast scores all based on customer feedback.

The Ibis Hotels are now to undergo a £1.5m investment into new lobby and bedroom refurbishment, to be completed over the next two years, strengthening their offering as the leading value-for-money hotel choice in the city centre for business and leisure travellers.

Rajesh Rana, Director of Andras Hotels, credits the sustained success of the Belfast hotels to the quality of his team which is committed to going the extra mile for guests.

He said: “We are thrilled today to be celebrating ten hugely successful years with our award-winning Ibis teams.

“The standards in both our City Centre and Queens Quarter hotels are consistently high. That attracts return bookings and word-of-mouth recommendations by satisfied guests.

“In terms of success in the hospitality industry, we believe our core strengths lie in excellent service, affordable pricing, high standards and continual team development and investment and the constant evolution of the Ibis brand.

“We are committed to further investment and development in our hotels and we are delighted to announce an investment of £1.5 million into the Ibis properties, which still see a new lobby and bedroom refurbishment completed with the next two years.

“Guest satisfaction underpins every aspect of our hotels. We concentrate a lot of our time, effort and money into attracting, training and retaining the best people for the right jobs to ensure they deliver the Ibis warm welcome.

“We support and develop our talent through our Andras Academy, which encompasses training and development for all levels, from apprenticeships and student placements to graduate and senior management programs.

“Our team are the direct interface with our guests, so their professionalism is paramount. They are proud of what we do and take their role as ambassadors not only for the brand but for Belfast. That’s why these hotels are celebrating this landmark anniversary of a decade of serving the city’s guests. I’m confident they will continue to develop and flourish, and we look forward to many more significant dates in the Ibis story in Belfast.”

Andras Hotels was founded in Belfast in 1981 and since then has helped to shape and drive the tourism and hospitality landscape of Belfast. It currently operates six internationally-branded hotels with 1,000 beds in Belfast.

Visit www.andrashouse.co.uk for full details.