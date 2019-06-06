Hughes Insurance champion workplace wellbeing

Hughes Insurance has been shortlisted for four awards following the development of their internal Employee Wellbeing Strategy.

Hughes has spent the past number of years developing a strategy aimed at creating a culture and environment that supports positive wellbeing and encourages better lifestyle choices among their employees. Focusing on culture has enabled Hughes to integrate their approach entirely into the way they conduct business and operate on a daily basis.

The Employee Wellbeing Strategy has involved the roll out of initiatives that have developed their management capability in order to better support their employees deal with the challenges of modern pressures both internal and external to the company. The strategy focuses around a strong commitment to tackling and destigmatising mental health issues in the workplace and providing a supportive and inclusive working culture.

The awards include Business in the Community NI 2019 ‘Well Being at Work Award’, Inspire ‘Workplace Wellbeing Award’ and ‘Promoting a Positive Wellbeing Culture’ and The Irish News Workplace and Employment Awards ‘Workplace Well Being Award’.

Sarah Billingsley, Head of Human Resources at Hughes Insurance commented; “We are delighted to have been shortlisted for these prestigious awards and that our internal work is being recognised at a local level. At Hughes we are passionate about developing and promoting positive mental wellbeing within the workplace, and the programmes implemented internally are tailored specifically to the needs of our people in an effort to support real challenges and ultimately make working life at Hughes more rewarding.”

“Our commitment to mental health has seen various activities carried out at a companywide level, including Mental Health First Aid Training for all people managers, along with resilience sessions, time to talk days and annual stress surveys and focus groups to both drive actions and initiatives.”

Don Brennan, Trading Director at Hughes Insurance further commented; “To see our initiatives recognised is a fantastic achievement. At Hughes, our message to our customers is that we care about protecting about what matters, and with that, there comes a responsibility to care and protect our people.

“As well as raising awareness internally, we have partnered with local mental health charities Inspire and more recently PIPs to support staff who are potentially facing their own challenges. We want to ensure that every member of staff within Hughes has a voice and that we work together as a team, listening, communicating, connecting and engaging with each other.”