How Top Entrepreneurs Relax During Stressful Times

Maintaining the lifestyle of a busy entrepreneur can be stressful to say the least. Between handling administrative and managerial tasks on a daily basis, to making mission-critical decisions that will steer the long-term direction of the company, there’s always a burden on your shoulders when you’re the head honcho in charge of a burgeoning business.

Just when you think you’ve solved a problem and have time to enjoy yourself, the next day brings a whole new set of circumstances and challenges. Fortunately, there are plenty of ways for busy and stressed individuals of all kinds to unwind, de-stress, and relax while dealing with even the most hectic issues related to the management of their company.

With that said, here are a few tips that can help striving entrepreneurs step away from the hustle and bustle for their own entertainment and enjoyment:

Mobile Sports Betting

Believe it or not, gaming and gambling have both been proven to reduce stress and alleviate anxiety by providing a fun escape that keeps you occupied with the lure of winning money. Busy entrepreneurs can use a pay by phone sportsbook to place bets on all the major sporting events worldwide at sites like MobileWins. By keeping yourself occupied with the concern of whether your team is going to win – and therefore win you money – you can temporarily suspend and postpone all of those racing thoughts about the future of your company that tend to pop up otherwise.

Practice Meditation and Breathing Exercises

The simple act of calming your mind and controlling your breathing can have profoundly positive effects on your ability to process control your body’s stress response. Of course, this can come in handy for any entrepreneur who feels like the walls are caving in around them due to client demands, impending deadlines, excessive overhead, debt, or any other common challenges. You don’t necessarily have to become a monk or yoga expert; simply dedicate just 5-15 minutes per day to meditation and deep breathing per day.

Find a Hobby in Nature

Science has proven that going outside is good for you, yet so many busy entrepreneurs find themselves cooped up in the house all the time. If you’ve noticed that it’s been a while since you last soaked up the sun’s rays and got some fresh air for an extended period of time, it might be time to find something to do in nature, like hiking, gardening, paying sports, cycling, or swimming.

Find New Music

Listening to music can help prevent or lessen feelings of depression, stress, anxiety, and a range of other negative emotions. Try expanding your musical horizons into new genres or searching for new releases and artists in your favourite genre.

Eat Delicious Food

Food has the unfailing ability to put a smile on your face and take your thoughts away from whatever else is going on in your life. Many entrepreneurs fall into the “ramen noodle” dietary pattern where they’re repeatedly consuming the same bland, boring foods at home for the sake of quick and easy preparation. However, consider the benefits of enjoying some restaurant food occasionally to let your taste buds take over.

Play Video Games

You might be thinking “why would a top entrepreneur want to waste their time playing video games like a child.” Well, it turns out playing video games can actually help you improve certain mental attributes that can enhance your ability to operate a business, such as faster decision-making and heightened critical thinking skills. Plus, nowadays there are so many games that are made specifically for adults, so being a gamer/techie is definitely in line with the average millennial entrepreneur’s lifestyle.

Separate Business Thoughts from Your Personal Thinking

The key to finding rest and relaxation when things are getting rough is to make time for yourself and separate your business mindset from your personal mindset. In other words, don’t spend your free time worrying about your business and don’t spend work time being distracted by leisure. Maintaining this kind of segmented approach is something that all hugely successful CEOs and entrepreneurs should practice to avoid unnecessary stress and anxiety.

Stick to an On and Off Schedule

Segmenting your business life from your personal life is easier to do when you’re working a job that gives you set hours every week, but when you’re solely responsible for the success or failure of your own company, you can find yourself having thoughts about business throughout the day. A great entrepreneur knows when to turn off their business mind and when to turn it on. The best way to overcome the urge to think about your business all the time is to create a schedule that will establish clear-cut hours when you’re supposed to be working, just like a normal job. From there, just try your best to have a care-free mentality during the hours that you’ve designated as free time.