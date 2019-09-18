How  the Events and Festivals benefits the local economy

When an event or a festival is organized on national or international platforms, the main purpose is to make it more popular and get the media attention. Any world level festival has a prime aim to target the beneficial categories. Grand National free bets are also expected to turn out to the public with a validity of 30 days. Also, more than 150,000 people are expected to attend the Grand National. Therefore, a huge business is expected Merseyside and hence it can improvise the local economy. Local business is yet again expected to be flooded with tourists, (like the last event) which leads to accommodation, transport, food shops etc. A brief note is discussed below.

Tourism

The most basic advantage is the increased number of tourists. Events and festivals been organized at different destinations is the new form tourism. A festival is organized for a couple of days and in the meantime, there are tons of visitors, domestic as well as foreign. These tourist looks for residing in a neighborhood or any hotel which is near to the festival ground. A restaurant gets benefits too from the increased number of visitors. Not only has that, these events attracted new tourists too in the off-days, who visits the destination after or before the event. The new tourists, upon arriving to a new destination, deals in money in return of service which enhances the local economy.

Sponsorship

Every internationally organized festival requires a lot of capital. For the capital, many sponsors come up to support the organization of the festival. The organizers usually choose to collaborate with the local businesses as they would be more efficient and reliable. The visitors too will be asked to visit and deal with the local dealers. The sponsorship gives the local brands a worldwide recognition. This worldwide recognition gives the local business more customers and hence increases its exposure. Funding of these festivals, acts as an advertisement of the local business groups.

Employment

The locally held events have a requirement of a large number of labor supplies. They seek for local labors so as to cut the cost of traveling allowance. This requirement offers temporary or permanent jobs depending on its nature. Employment opportunities increase with these organization. Starting from labors, technicians to the lawsuits and maintaining local governance during the event, employment in every field increases. Local guides too benefits from such events.

Globalization

The main aim of any international event is to strengthen its contact and recognition globally. When people from a different culture visit a region of other cultural group, they impart the best of theirs and receive the others. Communication with the local people enhances the chances of development. The art and cultures of a particular region revolves around the world making it more accessible and richer.

Increased Market Capitalization

The organization of any international event, locally, gives rise to the share market as well. The investor finds it a good time to invest their money and gain more benefits. This strengthens the economy of the State.