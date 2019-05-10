How Is The Mining Sector Tackling Global Warming?

Tackling global warming is a big focus in multiple countries all over the world – not only are there alternative energy sources being used every day, but there are a number of changes being made in multiple different sectors. Here, we are going to look at the mining sector and how they are beginning to take on the monumental task of reducing their carbon footprint.

Prices Placed On Carbon Emissions

As part of the bid to reduce the emissions being produced by the mining sector, there has been the implementation of a carbon tax. This is a charge that is set depending on the amount of carbon dioxide that the company produces, encouraging them to burn fewer fossil fuels. Although this is difficult for the larger of mining companies, there are several specialised types of equipment such as high-performance underground mining trucks that help to reduce the carbon footprint and mine more efficiently. By increasing the efficiency of a plant, there is fewer fossil fuels burnt as there will be less of a need for multiple trips. This will then help to reduce the carbon tax and the carbon footprint of the company.

The Paris Agreement

The Paris agreement of 2015 was the first real steppingstone to the beginning for combatting global warming. This agreement was signed by 196 state countries and was the first major agreement to reduce the carbon emissions and get companies to reduce their carbon footprint. This has then led to the mining industry making huge changes in their operations to accommodate and keep the down the costs of their emissions. There is a deadline attached to this of the year 2020 to completely reduce the emissions that are produced.

Replanting Trees

Another way that companies are reducing their carbon footprint is through replanting trees – not only does this reduce the carbon footprint, but it also helps to rebuild habitats for animals of all kinds. This also puts to good use some of the excess dirt that is being pulled from the ground as this can then be used to create brand new habitats such as lakes or forests where the mine once stood.

Solar Panels

Another way to reduce the carbon footprint in the mining sector is to begin using solar panels. These solar panels are being used alongside electrical equipment to power them and reduce the need for burning fossil fuels. Although this is only in the beginning stages of implementation, this is set to make its way into more aspects of the industry and help to make the process far more eco-friendlier. Although the industry can never fully stop relying on fossil fuels, it can begin to reduce the dependency and begin saving the environment whilst still providing us with the materials that we need.

Although this still a number of years in the making, there is a vast amount of equipment being generated to help the industry reduce their carbon footprint and still run efficiently, only time will tell how this will turn out.