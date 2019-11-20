How do estate agents value properties?

Accurately determining the market value of a property requires a professional estate agent. But what do estate agents look at when valuing a home? In this article we’ll be answering that very question!

The market

When you put the house on the market, you are not just selling a home but the benefits of living in that house. With that in mind, your local area and the local housing market are both significant variables when it comes to accurately pricing a property. In particular, estate agents will usually take into account:

Local amenities: Proximity to social amenities like schools, hospitals, and shopping centres increases the price considerably. Sometimes, even the types of schools and businesses affect the price. For instance, premium stores and big brand names tend to set up shop in affluent areas, thereby raising the value of the house.

Neighbourhood: If your house is near the city, the price will be different from the home in suburban areas. Besides, the agents also consider security in the neighbourhood, and whether it is clean and well-maintained. Proximity to noise from local clubs can also reduce the value.

Transport links: Reliable transport is relevant during valuation since the buyer has to commute to and from work. Therefore, houses that are far from the road or train station, usually cost lower than those near a transport network.

Housing market: Nearby property developments or transport infrastructure projects can have a huge impact on local housing markets, and a good estate agent will cost these into their valuations.

The property

After evaluating the surrounding area, an estate agent will examine your home thoroughly to determine a final valuation. Here are the features that affect the value of your property:

Size : The size of the property determines the type of buyers the house will attract. Large rooms and additional bedrooms can add many thousands of pounds onto the price.

Flexibility and potential for renovation: How easily can the owner renovate the house? Are the rooms flexible to be converted into other spaces? A good estate agent will consider the flexibility of the rooms and the ability to transform the areas into useful space.

Bathrooms : How many bathrooms does the house have? Modern families prefer homes with additional bathrooms irrespective of the size. Therefore, if the house has multiple ensuites, the value will almost certainly be higher than those with only a single bathroom of the same combined size.

Kitchen : It is no secret that kitchens are a significant selling point. Modern kitchens tend to fetch a higher price, especially if appliances are upgraded and the room looks clean and contemporary.

Gardens : Even a small amount of outdoor space raises the value of the house significantly. However, the final valuation will look at the garden's maintenance and the type of property attached to the outdoor space.

: Even a small amount of outdoor space raises the value of the house significantly. However, the final valuation will look at the garden’s maintenance and the type of property attached to the outdoor space. Kerb appeal: How a house appears from the outside is a critical selling point. The first impressions affect the buyer’s perception of the property. Therefore, your home needs to stand out from the rest, have a neat, and tidy front garden. A well-maintained parking space can also raise the price.

Décor: What is the state of the house decorations? Is the carpet clean? What is the state of the walls? Anything less than immaculate in the house reduces the price. Therefore, your walls should have a coat of painting or wallpapers. You also need to get rid of the clutter and ensure the rooms are well lit.

Comparable properties

Every property is unique in terms of size and features. Therefore, during valuation, an estate agent has to consider the value of similar properties in the area to make sure that they are not over or under-valuing. Today, this process can be done online through websites such as Rightmove, Zoopla and Yopa, where they each showcase an abundance of historical information about house prices in specific areas.

In summary, there are a myriad of variables that go in to valuing a property so make sure you choose an estate agent with good local knowledge. Conversely, be wary of under or over-valuations, as these can often be the biggest contributors to slow sales.