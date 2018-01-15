House Belfast, the city’s newest hotel, opens its doors today!

House Belfast, the latest addition to Belfast’s hotel, bar and restaurant sector is opening its doors for business. The Botanic Avenue based development represents a £2m investment by Dublin based NolaClan, who specialise in creating unique social spaces in the hospitality sector across Ireland. The investment will create up to 50 full and part time jobs.

House Belfast is the third in the House brand portfolio. Other locations include Dublin and Limerick. House Belfast will exude luxury, elegant and unique interiors within a relaxed and homely environment.

Features include 31 bedrooms, The Whiskey Room with an extensive range of whiskey and gin products and a restaurant providing breakfast, lunch and dinner. A basement bar and club will be added to the development later in the year providing an additional 10 full and part time jobs.

Speaking about the development, Director of House Belfast Alan Clancy, said: “”We are delighted to bring the House brand to Belfast. Our aim is to create “Your House away from home,” and we believe that House Belfast very much reflects this. This is our first development in Northern Ireland and we have been overwhelmed by the support we have received from many people. House Belfast will be a fantastic addition to the vibrant Botanic Avenue area as well as Belfast City Centre. Our unique décor and interiors with an emphasis on luxury, elegance and a relaxed at home feel, will make House Belfast a great destination to eat, sleep and drink.”

Michael Stewart, Director of House Belfast, added; “Over the years our location has been the site for a number of well-known and well-respected hotels. Situated on the vibrant well connected hub of Botanic Avenue, and a only a short distance away from areas of culture and heritage interest, we hope that House Belfast will help to attract visitors from home and abroad to this unique part of the City. With Belfast’s reputation as a must visit destination and with the City’s tourism industry set to continue to rise in 2018, House Belfast will no doubt be a great addition to Northern Ireland and Belfast’s tourism and hospitality portfolio.”

House Belfast opens on Monday 15th January. For further details visit www.housebelfast.co.uk or House Belfast on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

