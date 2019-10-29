Holywell Brexit Focus Podcast with Paul Gosling and Gerard Deane

In the first of our Brexit Focus Podcast series since May 2019 Paul Gosling and Gerard Deane discuss recent developments in relation to Brexit as the original deadline of 31st October approaches. The revised Withdrawal Agreement currently before parliament and likely impacts on the North West are considered.

The proposals in relation to the Single Market and Customs Union in relation to Northern Ireland

VAT complications

Future of UK trade

Strengthening links between NI and Republic of Ireland

Consent provision within the proposals

Further reading on each of these issues can be found in Paul's excellent article on The Detail site. Keep an eye out for (at least one!) future episode/s of the podcast on how Brexit will impact on Northern Ireland and the North West.