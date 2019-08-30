Holiday NInja marks first year with NI Travel News partnership

Holiday NInja, the fastest-growing holiday offer website in Northern Ireland, has joined forces with travel publication Northern Ireland Travel News following a successful first year in operation which has seen the online platform expand its reach considerably.

Launched in August last year, Holiday NInja specialises in sourcing and sharing great value holiday offers from local departure points and will now benefit from the expertise and backing of Northern Ireland’s leading travel news platform.

Creator and Founder Jordan McCluskey said: “It has been such an exciting 12 months for Holiday NInja as we made a name for ourselves as the go-to site for brilliant holiday deals. The website is growing every single day, step by step and the support we have had from the local trade in displaying their offers has been fantastic.

“Everything is moving in the right direction and our link up with NI Travel News can only aid Holiday NInja in promotion for such a new concept.”

NI Travel News has been the only travel-specific media platform in Northern Ireland for 30 years and brings a wealth of experience and prestige to any travel product.

NI Travel News director Jonathan Adair said: “At NI Travel News we are always looking to evolve and over the years have expanded our print, online and event management business aspects.

“The introduction of Holiday NInja to our portfolio is another step in offering that ‘one stop shop’ service for all local travel and holiday information. It’s a really exciting time for us all here and NInja can really take us to another level in hitting an audience that we may not previously have reached.”

The Holiday NInja brand is something that bargain hunter Jordan is especially proud of

“Our local travel agencies have this super showcase now to promote their fabulous offers,” he continued. “Booking a Holiday NInja offer means the holiday is safe and secure and – in many instances – there are deposit payment options.

“Of course the mantra of NInja is all about planning ahead, seeing that great offer and booking early so you have it to look forward to in the future. I sometimes get messages from followers of the website that tell me they have two or three NInja trips already planned for the next 12 months!”

All the latest online holiday offers are available at www.theholidayNInja.com.