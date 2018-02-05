Hickson’s Point is a new ‘Point’ of Interest at Titanic Belfast

Hickson’s Point, a new shipyard themed hospitality space at Titanic Belfast, will open in March, it has been announced.

Inspired by one of the first ship builders in the city, Hickson’s Point will offer an authentic 1900’s public house setting, combining traditional music, entertainment, heritage décor and locally produced food for visitors to the world leading tourist attraction, as well as cater for a range of private and corporate events for up to 80 people.

Last year, Titanic Belfast was crowned the World’s Leading Tourist Attraction, experienced its busiest day to date as well as significant growth from key markets. It believes 2018 will be a strong year and in preparation it has transformed the annex space, adjacent to Titanic Belfast, into its newest hospitality space, adding to its world-class offering.

Judith Owens, Chief Executive of Titanic Belfast, commented, “With increasing visitor numbers coupled with the global awareness of Northern Ireland’s incredible hospitality offering, we have invested in Hickson’s Point, an authentic setting which will enhance both our visitor experience and event offering. Not only will its shipyard fare build on one of the most popular themes in our galleries for visitors, but it will appeal to corporates, incentive travellers and tour operators for an array of events from breakfasts, drinks receptions to themed dining.”

Hickson’s Point is the latest development to Titanic Belfast’s premier event suites, alongside its two other venues, SS Nomadic, the last remaining White Star Line vessel and 6,000 metre square Titanic Exhibition Centre.

Titanic Belfast’s events have gone to strength to strength over the past six years. It has hosted over 2,000 business and leisure events including G8 Summit Reception, BBC Sports Personality of the Year, Giro d’Italia Big Start and conferences across an array of sectors including Routes Europe 2017, European Federation of Animal Science to the World Conference of Credit Unions. It has also served guests including Her Majesty The Queen, TITANIC director James Cameron and Presidential Candidate and former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. It has more exciting events in the pipeline, including the recently announced BBC’s Biggest Weekend in May. For more information, visit www.titanicbelfast.com.

Category: Other Articles