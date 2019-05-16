Guide Dogs NI Urge For More Support to Help Increase the Amount of Dogs Available

Belfast-based companies BlackFox Solutions and Reactive Recruitment joined forces to help Guide Dogs Northern Ireland by giving them a substantial donation. This is to help with the availability of guide dogs available to those in need and are encouraging others to do the same.

Guide Dogs NI are encouraging people to make donations to improve the decreasing percentage of dogs and emphasise that every little counts. There are around 1,4000 guide dogs trained in the UK every year, and many considerations that go into the matching process between a dog and their owner, including details such as tone of voice and age.

Kerri McCartney, Marketing and Events Manager at BlackFox Solutions and Reactive Recruitment commented, “I came across an online article highlighting the long wait that those in need of guide dogs have to face before being matched. I felt something needed to be done so I mentioned this to BlackFox & Reactive CEO Max Mackin and within minutes we had decided to make a sizeable donation to help try and make a difference. This is one of the great things about working for a company that has such a strong moral compass, that we can help charities like Guide Dogs with the fantastic work they do. I hope our donation will urge other companies to raise awareness of the importance of their social obligations and to donate also.

The Guide Dogs volunteers work tirelessly to help those in need, and we have massive respect for them and what they do.”

Paul Armstrong, Group Director at Reactive Recruitment said of the experience, “It was humbling to see the fantastic work Guide Dogs NI do and we are delighted to be able to support them as they support so many locally.”

Guide Dogs Northern Ireland have many options for you to offer your support, donations, volunteering and signing up to My Guide. This is a guiding service that matches trained sighted volunteers to people with sight loss who need support getting out and about. While someone is waiting for a guide dog, or may not wish to have a guide dog, a My Guide partnership focuses on achieving a set goal, this could be around building confidence, increasing physical fitness, working towards a guide dog partnership, or tacking social isolation by assessing local communities, hobbies or pastimes.

If you would be interested in doing your part, get in touch with them at [email protected] or find out more online: My Guide

There is also the ‘Use Your Senses’ 5K run in Stormont Estate on 1st June. For more information, see here: www.guidedogs.org.uk/uysbelfast2019