Grosvenor Students Building Bridges for the Future…

Students from across Belfast recently took part in Rotary Ireland’s annual Technology Tournament which saw them set the task of engineering a bridge that allows access into a busy port.

The event took place as part of the Big Bang Event held at Ulster University Jordanstown this week.

The 10 teams from secondary schools were challenged to create a bridge which wouldoperate as the gateway to a busy port and allow tall ships to pass. The tools in their inventors kit included jumbo straws, plasticine, string, drawing pins and card amongst other things– all of which would be used to design and create this fully functioning feat of engineering in a very short space of time – during just one school day.

The winning team from Grosvenor Grammar School stood out from the crowd by completing the task swiftly and effectively creating a sturdy bridge with a fully functioning pully system the basics of which the students had learnt in their technology classes. The project required the students to use the theory they had learnt and put it into practice, all under time constraints and working as a team.

Karen Blair, President of the Rotary Club of Belfast and avid supporter of the development of young people and the STEM subjects said: “This has been a hugely exciting event for Rotary Ireland and we are delighted that Rotary Ireland’s Technology Tournament has featured as one of the key competitions at the Big Bang Event.

“I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Grosvenor Grammar School and all of the other schools who took part in this fantastic event.

“Northern Ireland has a lot of very talented young people and one of our many objectives is to further support the development of STEM subjects amongst the young people of Ireland.

“This event is a great way of doing that as the enthusiasm, competitiveness and of course camaraderie has been evident throughout the entire day.

Karen concluded: “We hope that by supporting and nurturing these events, that students will further develop much needed skills and have the opportunity to progress further in life while ultimately benefiting industry by having innovative employees.”

Each team was assessed by a small panel of Rotarian’s and industrialists including an engineer from Edge Innovate, a representative from the University of Ulster and a Rotarian. Each of the judges have backgrounds in engineering, technology, enterprise and education who during the task also help to steer the teams by asking pointed questions during the day.

Emma McMillan, Head of Technology at Grosvenor was thrilled that her pupils came out on top, speaking at the event she said: “Today has been a fantastic day for all of the pupils involved and I would like to thank Rotary for introducing such a fantastically innovative competition.

“Today’s event has further encouraged our young people to see design and technology as attractive and challenging and has provided opportunities for team building and practicing communication skills, as well as resolving a design and technology problem.

“I am immensely proud of our pupils who worked so well as a team and have shown that they have the operational and manufacturing skills required to do well in this subject. They produced their project quickly, with efficiency and a real flair for design and on behalf of Grosvenor Grammar, I congratulate them for their brilliant work in securing first place.”

The Big Bang Event is organised by Sentinus, a local charity which promotes the development of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) subjects, they provide a wide range of programmes designed to support the teaching and learning of these subjects particularly within a real-world context. The overall objective of the charity is to help secure a consistent flow of talented young people into the STEM sector.

Bill Connor, CEO, Sentinus, is delighted to see Rotary Ireland’s ongoing involvement at the event. He said: “We have always enjoyed a mutual understanding with Rotary Ireland, who are also heavily involved with supporting young people and their education. We believe their involvement with the Big Bang Event and the Technology Tournament provides a great synergy with Sentinus and what we are trying to promote, the future is in the hands of our young people and both our organisations believe that STEM subjects will play a pivotal role in the future of the NI economy.”