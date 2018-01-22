Go 2 Tender – Grab a slice of the £10.4 billion public procurement market

Circa 450 BC Confucius said: “Tell me, and I will forget. Show me, and I may remember. Involve me, and I will understand.” And this mantra is something that is close to the heart of Grant Gilmore, operations manager of InterTradeIreland’s Go-2-Tender programme (pictured).

He explains, “Tendering is becoming more and more important in today’s market. Traditionally this would have impacted those mainly interested in public procurement, however an ever increasing number of sectors are using this method to appoint suppliers.

“In order to grow, it is critical that those within your business have the confidence, knowledge and practical skills to tender successfully for public sector and other contracts in their own jurisdiction and on a cross-border basis.”

When you realise that the all-island public procurement market is worth approximately £10.4bn/€12.1bn it becomes even more apparent that this represents an untapped market for many SMEs to increase their sales.

Grant continues, “This is where InterTradeIreland comes into play as we run tendering workshops for SMEs wanting to improve their tender skills. These two-day workshops also provide a half day of mentoring support offered to each participating company.

“Our award-winning programme has been developed and refined over a number of years and feedback from those who have attended indicates an increased success rate in winning new business. We believe that this is due, in part, to the half day mentoring the companies receive as part of the Go-2-Tender workshops and eligible companies can apply for a further two day’s support.

“Mentoring is provided by experienced consultants who will sit down with the company on a one-to-one basis, often working on a live tender, and who get involved to ensure the company understands the process and what is required for a successful submission.”

Go-2-Tender Workshops

Our workshops are based over two days and will provide you with the necessary skills to bid successfully for public sector contracts in either jurisdiction. Training is delivered by experienced bid specialists with a half day tailored mentoring support offered to each SME participant, critical to developing a greater understanding of what is required. Eligible participant companies can also apply for up to a further two days of mentoring from an experienced consultant.

Over 2018, these will be held in a number of locations across Northern Ireland including Craigavon, Belfast, Lisburn, Antrim and Carrickfergus. Resolve to prioritise tendering as part of your growth plan for your business in 2018.

Details on all of Go-2-Tender Workshops can be found by visiting www.intertradeireland.com/go-2-tender/events/ or clicking here.

