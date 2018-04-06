GES Group announced as one of Deloitte Best Managed Companies Award winners

GES Group has been named as one of Ireland’s Best Managed Companies in the Deloitte Best Managed Companies Awards programme.

Established in 1972, GES Group are a leading electrical and mechanical engineering company, serving customers throughout Ireland, the UK, and Europe. The company, which demonstrated superior business performance, was recognised at an awards gala symposium and dinner in Dublin on Thursday, 15th March 2018.

The Deloitte Best Managed Companies Awards programme is celebrating ten years of recognising management excellence, with 22 new companies joining a requalifying network of more than 100 businesses, built over a decade of the programme.

The awards, in association with Bank of Ireland, culminated with the Best Managed Companies Awards symposium and gala, which was attended by over 1,000 people from the Irish business community.

In total, 137 companies were recognised as Best Managed Companies, which have a combined turnover of over €12 billion, with 26 of the 32 counties across the island of Ireland represented by winning companies.

Commenting on the award, David Moore, Managing Director of GES Group said: “I can’t state clearly enough how proud I am of our company’s success in achieving the Deloitte Best Managed Company award for 2018. We have been focusing our strategy to achieve growth and companywide development, which has been a major catalyst in developing our award-winning solutions. We pride ourselves on working with our employees to create valuable brand recognition, and I believe this has driven ambition and success throughout our organisation. I am certain our ongoing success is down to best management practices, which creates successful people and successful outcomes in our core operation. My thanks to all of our team for their energy and ambition to gain this well-deserved award.”

Speaking about the awards, Deloitte Partner, Glenn Roberts said: “2018 marks the 10th year of the Deloitte Best Managed Companies Awards programme, which has grown from 25 companies in year one to 137 in year ten. The programme represents companies from different industries with many industry-specific challenges, but also common characteristics such as adaptability, innovation, and ambition. Their stories are the stories of Irish business this past decade, and they are stories of resilience, recovery and confidence. It is pleasing to see continued strong representation from companies in Northern Ireland and we’re also proud to recognise those who have been in the programme since it began in Ireland.”

Andrew Graham, Director, Bank of Ireland Corporate Banking said: “The Best Managed programme puts the spotlight on well managed companies that are generating strong returns, as well as growing their businesses through investment in technology, a customer-centric approach and commitment to developing leaders of the future. The process and frameworks used by these businesses continues to serve them well in adapting to and succeeding in the dynamic and ever evolving global markets in which they now compete. We have been really impressed by not only the breadth of businesses but also their ambition, drive and determination. I have no doubt that they will continue to set the benchmark for excellence in the years to come and we wish them continued success.”

The Deloitte Best Managed Companies programme, in association with Bank of Ireland, promotes and recognises excellence in Irish/Northern Irish owned and managed companies. It is the only awards scheme on the island of Ireland that considers a business’ performance from every perspective.

Category: Other Articles