Annually, international equestrian sport competition is held near Kyiv. Ukrainian sportsmen traditionally demonstrate high results. One of patrons of Ukrainian national team businessman Gennadiy Butkevych notes that this sport becomes increasingly popular both in Ukraine and globally from year to year.

Nowadays, the global community follows with insight the sports events in all countries. And one can be sure that the last competitions were a very positive signal for the world elites. Equestrian sport is not very actively covered in mass media. General public is not interested in it. But it is of interest for the great and the good—people who make decisions and determine fates of entire countries and even continents.

Ukrainian national team holds not the last place in the competition rating on equestrian sport. However, this is not owing to the state, but owing to support and active participation of private individuals—ordinary Ukrainian businessmen. One of them is Gennadiy Butkevych, co-owner and CEO of “ATB” chain of stores.

As a member of the board of the Equestrian Sport Federation of Ukraine, Gennadiy Butkevych not only gives money for its development. He participates actively in life of the Federation and most sportsmen, especially of those representing our country as a part of children and youth national teams. He keeps horses at own expense in stables, provides care to them and keeps them in trim. He pays salaries to sportsmen, supply with necessary equipment, help with training, pick out horses.

Olympic champion Piet Raijmakers came to Ukraine not so long ago. He conducted a master class for our young sportsmen. On occasion of this master class, Gennadiy Butkevych organised a training camp at his base.

Gennadiy Butkevych is very meticulous about gifted youth of Ukraine. His position, “Our sportsmen must be the best. They must demonstrate the best results at competitions, championships.” Therefore, when another young talent is brought to him, he never refuses to help.

Employees of Equides club, on the basis of which the Ukrainian national team is formed, tell that Gennadiy Butkevych is among the most avid supporters of Ukrainian sportsmen. He constantly communicates with him, monitors their progress, tries to attend all competitions. In case he cannot be present personally, he will watch online.

Gennadiy Butkevych came to equestrian sport owing to his youngest daughter Daria. She is a professional member of Ukrainian national show jumping team. It began as support for his daughter’s hobby, but has turned into a serious matter, care for the image of Ukraine, even though in such a narrow sports part of it.

However, this is not only about the international image. Horse riding is an excellent tool for bringing up the younger generation. It affects not only the physical condition of a person. It involves the emotional aspect, the socialisation aspect. A horse is a strong animal. You cannot conquer it, you may only reach agreement with it.

