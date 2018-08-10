Galgorm On Course as Doors Open on New Restaurant Ahead of NI Open 2018

This week saw the launch of Galgorm Resort & Spa’s latest bar & restaurant venture at Galgorm Castle Golf Club.

Over 300 VIP’s and local stakeholders were offered a sneak peek of the extensively redeveloped eatery, named the Castle Kitchen & Bar, which opens its doors to the public today ahead of the NI Open 2018 golf championship that begins next week.

The £600,000 investment by Galgorm in the bar and restaurant will create 50 new jobs across the food, beverage and front-of-house departments. The venue now offers a 150-seat BBQ smokehouse restaurant, as well as a 60-seat balcony terrace providing alfresco dining with unrivalled views across the Castle grounds and golf course.

Designed by Cheah Rothe interior architecture and fitted out by Abbey Upholsterers, acute attention has been paid to every aspect of the new design to create an atmospheric space, on par with the magnificent greens outside. With a wrap-around horseshoe bar, sumptuous sofas and a focal-feature wood burning stove, the design elements merge to create an atmosphere of relaxed glamour in an intimate, informal setting.

Colin Johnston, Galgorm General Manager, said;

“Galgorm Resort & Spa has established itself as a leading business and tourism destination and we are delighted to be opening the doors on an exciting new dimension of our food and beverage offering.

“The Castle Kitchen & Bar is another step in our strategy to deliver market-leading hospitality in Northern Ireland and this is a space for all occasions and tastes. Our guests will feel that this is a relaxed, home-from home, culinary experience.”

Under the watchful eye of the signature bull adorning the tiles, hand painted by Ballymena artist Paul Bell, the distinct flavour and ambience of an authentic BBQ smokehouse will be served seven days per week. The menu focuses on carefully sourced Northern Irish meat, serving up a delectable menu of spicy street food minis, salt-aged steaks and dry-rubbed beef.

The Castle Kitchen & Bar adds to Galgorm’s already impressive suite of dining options, which includes the 3AA Rosette River Room Restaurant, Gillies Bar & Restaurant and Fratelli’s Italian in addition to its Belfast-based restaurants Fratelli’s and Café Parisien.

Colin continued;

“We hosted the World Luxury Spa & Restaurant Awards at the Resort last month and we were extremely proud to be awarded the coveted title of Best Luxury Hotel Restaurant in Northern Europe for our River Room Restaurant. With our new restaurant now open in time to welcome some of the biggest names in golf at the NI Open, it’s an exciting time for us.

“The course here at Galgorm Castle Golf Club is world class and although not all our golfers will achieve a hole-in-one on the green they will at least be guaranteed one here at the Castle Kitchen & Bar with our top-notch menu and warm hospitality on offer.”

The Castle Kitchen & Bar is open now for lunch and dinner. Further details and a full menu can be found at www.galgorm.com/castlekitchen

