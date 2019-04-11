Galgorm Collection new boutique hotel on Ormeau Road Belfast get green light

Galgorm Collection plans to develop a new £8 million hotel, bar and restaurant in Belfast have been approved by Belfast City Council’s Planning Committee.

The proposal, which will create around 100 new jobs, had been recommended for approval by council officers.

Part of a significant new investment by the owners of the award-winning Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort, the plans for Belfast’s newest hospitality venue will regenerate the former derelict Holy Rosary Church and an adjacent Parochial House building at 348-350 Ormeau Road.

Galgorm Collection Managing Director, Colin Johnston, said: “We’ve extensively engaged with councillors, partners, residents and stakeholders to ensure that one of Belfast’s finest, historic buildings can be carefully restored to create an outstanding new and unique hotel and dining experience for the city and for Northern Ireland. We are delighted that our approved plans will further enhance Belfast’s growing high quality hospitality offer in line with our own aspirations and that of the city, while adding to the vibrancy of community life on Ormeau Road.”

The site is currently being carefully restored and preserved in advance of its opening in Spring 2020 to accommodate 18 bedrooms, a stunning new bar and signature restaurant which forms part of the group’s newly-named ‘Galgorm Collection’ of hotels, restaurants and bars.

The 19th century grade B1 listed building has lain derelict for almost 40 years since its closure in 1980. Now, in its newest reincarnation, the ground floor will encompass a new kitchen & bar which has been styled on a similar group-owned venture launched at Galgorm Castle Golf Club earlier this year and which will provide a 150-seat BBQ smokehouse restaurant with wood-burning firepit as part of a new dining experience.

An additional 30 jobs are also being created during construction, design and fit-out to provide for the 18 uniquely-styled bedrooms and an open-access bar and restaurant.

Additional off-street parking of up to 20 spaces have also been secured as part of the application following representations made by local residents during the consultation phase, the company confirmed, while an agreed travel and management plan will also now be adopted to underpin the development’s success.

Belfast’s newest boutique hotel will add to the group’s already impressive suite of hospitality assets, which includes the award-winning Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort, the 3AA Rosette River Room Restaurant, Gillies Bar & Grill Restaurant, Fratelli’s and Café Parisien in Belfast.

In February, the Galgorm Collection confirmed that it was adding the 24-bedroom Templeton Hotel in Templepatrick to its hospitality portfolio as part of a £7 million investment.

This latest venture on Ormeau Road will bring the group’s total staff count to more than 1,000.