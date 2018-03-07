Further expansion for Grant Thornton

Grant Thornton today revealed further growth plans for its Belfast office as it announced the appointment of Patrick Gallen as a Partner.

Patrick will head up Grant Thornton’s new People and Change Consulting practice, which will provide support for businesses in strategic workforce planning and the delivery of effective training.

Specialising in delivering behavioural change through capability building, Patrick has over 28 years’ experience in developing People and Organisation businesses on a UK and global scale.

Richard Gillan, Managing Partner of Grant Thornton Northern Ireland, said: “Patrick’s appointment is a significant step for Grant Thornton and one which will help facilitate our continuing exponential growth.

“With ongoing digital technology developments and the imminent introduction of GDPR, our new practice will help businesses across a wide range of sectors ensure they manage change effectively and maximise the opportunities that change presents.

“Patrick and his team will work collaboratively with our offices throughout Ireland and the UK to develop new propositions and present leading-edge solutions to the market.

“The creation of our new People and Change Consulting practice is the latest stage of our growth plans and we look forward to making further announcements throughout the rest of 2018.”

A former Chairman of the Ulster Society of Chartered Accountants, Patrick spent 10 years working in Audit and Assurance before transferring to consultancy.

Patrick commented: “I am delighted to be joining Grant Thornton, Ireland’s fastest-growing professional services firm, and look forward to sharing in what is a hugely exciting time for the business.

“We have been presented with a fantastic opportunity to develop this new business in what is a period of great change for the country, the economy and our clients.”

