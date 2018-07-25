Fujitsu recognised for employer excellence by Belfast Met

Fujitsu has been recognised for its outstanding commitment to workplace training and employment opportunities for the second year in a row by Belfast Met.

Fujitsu apprentice Georgia McGonigal, winner of the ‘ICT Learner of the Year’ is pictured with Louise Hull, apprentice programme manager at Fujitsu receiving the Employer Recognition Award from Aidan Sloane from Belfast Met at the Belfast Met Skills and Apprenticeships Awards 2018.

As well as receiving the ‘Employer Recognition’ Award at the recent Belfast Metropolitan College Skills and Apprenticeships Awards 2018, Fujitsu apprentice Georgia McGonigal was awarded a prestigious ‘ICT Learner of the Year’ Award.

Georgia McGonigal, an infrastructure apprentice with the company, was applauded by the judges for her commitment to learning, enthusiasm, and for helping promote the benefits of a career in technology through educational outreach activity with Fujitsu.

Speaking about the awards, Louise Hull, apprentice programme manager at Fujitsu said; “We are delighted to receive an Employer Recognition Award from Belfast Met for the second time in recognition of our delivery of the apprenticeship programme and the support we offer apprentices. It’s well known that with low levels of unemployment and the ever-evolving needs of businesses due to ongoing digitalisation, the talent pipeline in the technology sector is one that is continually on the lookout for talent, so we ensure that all our apprentices gain hands-on experience in a work environment, equipping them with the latest knowledge and key insights on ICT trends.”

Commenting on her ‘ICT Learner of the Year’ accolade, Georgia McGonigal who is from Portavogie in Co Down added; “One of the most rewarding aspects about the apprenticeship programme, is seeing just how far you can come if you put your mind to it and I am thrilled that my hard work has been recognised by Belfast Met.

“Fujitsu is a melting pot of ideas and that is very much down to how it empowers all its team members. I am thankful to all the team leaders and mentors at Fujitsu as well as the tutors at Belfast Met for helping me grasp all the opportunities that come from being an ICT apprentice.”

