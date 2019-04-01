fscom moves headquarters to Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter as part of expansion

Financial services compliance firm, fscom has relocated to state of the art offices in Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter.

The boutique consultancy has grown its team from two to 25 over the past 7 years and have offices in Belfast, London and Dublin.

Established in 2011, fscom specialises in providing compliance solutions to the fintech sector specifically those in payments, e-money, crypto and challenger banks. The company operates across three core areas of regulatory compliance, financial crime and cyber security.

fscom says that its expansion has been partly driven by growth in its work for fintech businesses and challenger banks and from work related to the relocation of financial services businesses from London to Dublin as result of Brexit.

Managing Director, Jamie Cooke said: “This move is another milestone for fscom. We are very excited as it reinforces our commitment to retain our main headquarters in Northern Ireland while servicing our clients in the UK, Ireland and the rest of Europe. We wanted offices that would reflect our long term vision for the company as well as the premium service we provide and we have found this on the top floor of Longbridge House.”

Jamie continued “The open plan layout and professional, yet relaxed atmosphere of the working space reflects our corporate values of collaboration and client focus. As well as providing an exceptional office space for our staff in the middle of Belfast’s buzzing Cathedral Quarter, it allows us the opportunity to showcase our talent and our high-tech facilities on a global fintech stage.”

“We are delighted to share our new premises with our close professional partners, Davidson McDonnell and Savills. We are looking forward to a long term future in Belfast and inviting more clients here in the years to come.”

The office was completely refurbished by Creative Commercials and designed by Wendy Mills Interiors by Design.

fscom is located on the 3rd Floor, Longbridge House, 24 Waring Street, Belfast, BT1 2DX. For further information on fscom, please visit our website at www.fscom.co.uk. Its previous office was in Castlereagh.