Food for thought at Northern Ireland Chamber Annual Lunch

Former Head Coach to the Irish National Rugby Team, Eddie O’Sullivan and Gaelic football legend Pat Spillane will be guest speakers at the sold-out Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Annual President’s Lunch.

Hosted by sports broadcaster Holly Hamilton, the high profile event will see almost 500 leaders from business and government gather in Belfast City Hall on Friday 28 June. As well as the opportunity to enjoy thought-leadership from sporting legends, guests at the flagship lunch will also hear an address from Chamber President, John Healy.