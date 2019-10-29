Flybe increases capacity on Belfast City-London City route

Flybe, Europe’s largest regional airline, is increasing capacity at peak times on its popular Belfast City-London City route when demand from the business community is particularly high. Starting on 1st December as part of its 2019-20 Winter schedule, a 98-seat E190 aircraft sourced from Connect Airways’ partner, Stobart Air, will operate the enhanced service.

The Belfast City-London City route has been operating for five years and has doubled in frequency since its launch, now offering a choice of up to six flights a day.

Flybe’s winter programme, which began flying this past weekend (Sunday 27th October 2019) and operates through to 28th March 2020, offers a total choice of up to 500 flights per week across 12 routes from George Best Belfast City Airport.

Belfast City-London City route

Flybe’s numerous codeshare agreements mean that customers can connect seamlessly to locations across the world from their local airport. Passengers from Northern Ireland can access these onward connections through Flybe’s hub airports, Manchester and Birmingham, which are easily accessed with up to seven daily flights from Belfast City.

Flybe, which under Connect Airways’ ownership will be fully re-branded next year under the recently announced name of Virgin Connect, is aware and proud of the role it plays in giving people the chance to stay connected to what matters most to them, in a way that no other regional airline can.

Roy Kinnear, Flybe’s Chief Commercial Officer comments: “This winter, we are especially delighted to give those customers travelling with us to London City from Belfast an enhanced service by adding some jet services on this important business route at peak times. Our schedule is built around providing our customers with a wide choice of convenient travel options to the destinations they want. These include those that also offer lots of possible connections for onward travel both domestically and, through our many airline partners, to the rest of the world.”

“We look forward to welcoming all our new and existing customers onboard this winter and encourage those with travel plans to book early to take advantage of our lowest possible fares.”

Flybe’s 12 destinations from George Best Belfast City Airport include Aberdeen, Birmingham, Cardiff, East Midlands, Exeter, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Inverness, Leeds, London City, Manchester and Southampton. Full details of Flybe’s 2019/20 winter schedule are available at www.flybe.com.