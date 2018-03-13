Flybe boosts key business route from Belfast

Flybe, the largest regional airline operating from George Best Belfast City Airport, has boosted its schedule to London City with an extra 12 flights a week on a new schedule that starts on Monday 7th May 2018 that includes new morning and early evening flights.

Offering up to six flights day with a total choice of up to 35 flights a week, Flybe’s enhanced London City schedule will give a particular boost to those business customers travelling on one of the carrier’s most popular routes from Belfast. It provides more day return options as well as an extra service on both Saturday and Sunday for weekend travellers. Flights, taking just 1h40m, are conveniently spread out and offer a comprehensive choice, with the first weekday service departing at 0645 and the last returning at 1950.

Extra 12 return flights a week to and from London City

Up to six flights a day

Includes new morning and early evening flights

Features additional Saturday and Sunday services

New schedule starts Monday 7th May 2018

Details of the new Flybe flights added to Summer Schedule

Belfast City (BHD) – London City (LCY)

Start Monday 7th May 2018 (full schedule details available at www.flybe.com<http://www.flybe.com>)

Mon-Fri

Dep BHD 0835 Arr LCY 1010 Dep LCY 1040 Arr BHD 1205

Daily (excepting Saturday)

Dep BHD 1535 Arr LCY 1710 Dep LCY 1740 Arr BHD 1905

Saturdays

Dep BHD 0955 Arr LCY 1130 Dep LCY 1200 Arr BHD 1325

One way fares from £39.99 including taxes and charges

Roy Kinnear, Flybe’s Chief Commercial Officer, explains: “During my recent regional base visit to Belfast, I also took the opportunity to meet a number of key stakeholders who represented a diverse range of our customer base.

“The message came through loud and clear that a number one priority to all was the importance of having an enhanced London connection. This reinforced the fact that our London City service is an attractive proposition most especially to the business sector given the airport’s location in the heart of the city and its proximity to Canary Wharf.

“As a result of receiving some very solid customer feedback, we have added 12 new return flights a week on this route giving the choice of up to six flights a day and a new service on both Saturdays and Sundays. This move, when coupled with the other 14 destinations we offer from Belfast, further underlines Flybe’s commitment to providing unmatched regional connectivity for its customers in Northern Ireland.”

Katy Best, Commercial Director at Belfast City Airport, said, “The expansion of what is a key route for business passengers in particular is fantastic news and provides a boost for the local economy. At Belfast City Airport we work closely with all our airline partners to ensure all routes reach their full potential, and we are delighted that Flybe has recognised the opportunities for growth of the London City route. We look forward to the new schedule becoming operational in May. The news follows a recent announcement from Flybe that it is extending its summer service from Belfast City with a new route to Doncaster Sheffield Airport.”

Located in the heart of East London, London City Airport offers direct connections every ten minutes by Docklands Light Railway (DLR) to London’s Underground, meaning customers can be in Westminster in just 23 minutes. As such, the airport is a popular choice for time-pressed passengers who appreciate the reduced transfer times compared to flying to other more remote London airports.

Category: Other Articles