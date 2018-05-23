FLEX Language Services – Team of The Year nomination for Irish News Workplace and Employment Awards.

FLEX Language Services has been shortlisted for Team of The Year at The Irish News Workplace & Employment awards 2018.

Now in its 12th year The Irish News Workplaces & Employment awards recognise the importance of people to an organisation and celebrate the very best organisations throughout Northern Ireland. This year included over 180 entries competing for 9 individual categories with the Awards will being held at Titanic Belfast on June 14th.

Part of The Ortus Group, FLEX Language Services is a comprehensive language agency specialising in high-quality Translation, Interpreting and Tuition Services across all world languages. Putting a key emphasis on team work, FLEX have increased their work force from 3 to 11 employees within the last five years. With a database of over 500 local translators and interpreters this further emphasises the importance FLEX puts on team work as communication between employees, translators and interpreters is vital to providing a high-quality service.

Compromising of three departments, including booking, finance and recruitment FLEX pride themselves on providing an efficient, reliable and confidential service 24 hour a day, 365 days a year.

Danielle Woods, FLEX Finance Manager commented: “Firstly, we are absolutely delighted as a team to be shorted listed for Team of the Year. It’s a great testament to the strength and dedication of our team, both to the work we do and the support we give each other.

We work extremely hard to ensure we provide a first-class service to our customers. Daily the team work together to ensure each of FLEX’s core values are maintained throughout all work completed – customer service, quality assurance and teamwork. A key emphasis is put on engaging with our interpreters and translators which we believe is vital to ensuring a quality service between customers. We take great pride in our work and see this recognition as a celebration of our team successes.”

FLEX also has a strong community spirit which is what makes the team so strong. Social giving is at the core of the business, taking part and donating to several events including Twin Spires Family Fun Day, Feile an Phobail Clonard concert and Ortus Group Charity Golf Day.

