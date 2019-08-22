Flax Field is newest attraction in Belfast’s Linen Quarter

Flax Field, one of the newest attractions in Belfast’s Linen Quarter, is harvested on Bedford Street by local linen producer Katie Larmour, of Katie Larmour Irish Linen, and Leo Cullen of Maria Cardenas Design.

Flax Field

Chris McCracken, Managing Director at the Linen Quarter Business Improvement District said; “The Linen Quarter is one of Belfast’s most historic areas, so to bring back linen production to the area is no small achievement.

“This locally grown flax will now be processed by traditional methods, woven into a linen banner and awarded to a Linen Quarter business with the best sustainability initiative of 2019.

“Flax will be harvested from Flax Field each year and the new sustainability award will become an annual feature, organised and sponsored by Linen Quarter BID.”

Find out more at www.linenquarter.org or search for @LinenQuarterBID on Twitter.