firmus energy help Children’s Heartbeat Trust

With Christmas festivities just around the corner, local natural gas supplier, firmus energy’s latest fundraising initiative encouraged staff to donate either a Christmas toy or food item which will be given to its charity partner, Children’s Heartbeat Trust for distribution among local ‘heart families.’

Over 70 items were donated by staff members which will be given to families most in need in advance of Christmas day. Christmas is often a difficult time of the year for families with children who have heart defects. The emotional and financial stress of supporting a child who is living with heart disease added to the normal stresses of the festive season means that some parents find it difficult to find the money to give children the Christmas they would like.

Children’s Heartbeat Trust

To date, firmus energy has raised £12,500 for the Children’s Heartbeat Trust through its ‘Charity of the Year’ campaign announced earlier in 2019. Through a variety of fundraising initiatives the company has enabled 50 families to travel with their child to access treatment outside of Northern Ireland.

Lynn Cowan, Fundraiser at Children’s Heartbeat Trust said: “We have been astounded by the generosity of firmus energy staff. Often the pressure that comes with Christmas leads to increased stress for a family, added pressure which they do not need. firmus energy’s kindness will help many heart families through the Christmas period.”

Rochelle Magee, who sits on the firmus energy fundraising committee, said: “A big thank you to all the staff at firmus energy who have really got behind this appeal. This will help ease the financial strain many families face at Christmas. We have been overwhelmed at the huge response and donations we received for Children’s Heartbeat Trust.”

Children’s Heartbeat Trust has been operating throughout Northern Ireland for the last 34 years. Its services range from offering a support network, funding research and campaigning to raise awareness of the effect of heart conditions in childhood.

To find out more about childhood heart disease or to make a donation to the Trust, visit:www.childrensheartbeattrust.org