firmus energy Engineer Scoops National Award

firmus energy’s Construction Manager and incoming Chairman of the Pipeline Industries Guild NI, Jonathan Strain has been honoured with the UK ‘Engineer of the Year’ Award.

Part of the IGEM Gas Industry Awards 2019, the accolade recognises the outstanding contribution of an individual engineer who has demonstrated innovation and resourcefulness in their work.

Jonathan has demonstrated outstanding management and technical expertise in his role with firmus energy, spearheading ground breaking engineering projects, most notably the £3m River Foyle Crossing in Derry~Londonderry.

Since joining firmus energy in 2010, Jonathan has continued his professional development to ensure his knowledge and skill-set aligns with the evolving nature of the gas industry and in particular his field of engineering.

Commenting on his achievement Jonathan Strain said: “I am grateful to be honoured with this award and what makes it extra special is that it comes from my peers within the industry. firmus energy has continued to aid my career, offering a range of courses that allows myself and the wider team to develop professionally.

“The success of the River Foyle Crossing in Derry~Londonderry was the result of the strong work ethic and expertise within the firmus energy team. Our engineering team, specifically, are some of the most experienced and knowledgeable in the industry and I have to say that without them I would not be receiving this award today.

“It’s equally important to mention our partners, who we work with on these projects – particularly Kier Utilities and directional drilling experts Peter McCormack and Sons”.

In 2018 firmus energy completed their ambitious £3m River Foyle Crossing project, the largest drill project to be undertaken on the island of Ireland. Jonathan project managed the use of horizontal directional drilling below the River Foyle, liaising with a wide range of stakeholders including the Foyle Port, Rivers Agency, NIEA, Derry and Strabane Council and the local schools and community groups to ensure the continued expansion of the gas network. The project has been used to highlight STEM career opportunities with local schools.

Eric Cosgrove, Director of Engineering added: “The IGEM Gas Industry Awards are the perfect platform to celebrate innovative leaders who are at the forefront of the gas industry. It is important to recognise outstanding innovation within the industry and promote the field of engineering and the pioneering practices that our engineers are developing on ambitious projects across NI.

“Under Jonathan’s guidance the River Foyle Crossing Project was delivered safely, on time and within budget, whilst maintaining health and safety and environmental standards throughout. firmus energy are committed to retaining our talent pool by providing colleagues with opportunities to grow and develop within their roles – allowing them to become leaders in their field. ”