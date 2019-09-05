firmus energy cuts Natural Gas prices for home and business customers.

firmus energy announced today that it is to drop natural gas tariffs for its 95,000 customers across the region by 8.77% from October 2019.

For customers in the Ten Towns network area, the typical household bill will drop by £61 per year1. The typical household bill in the Greater Belfast network area will fall by £54 per year1.

Confirming the price change Michael Scott, managing director of firmus energy said:

“We are pleased to announce a reduction in natural gas bills for our customers, particularly as we come into the winter months. firmus energy continually monitors and reviews its tariffs to ensure customers are getting the best prices possible and the steady drop in wholesale gas commodity costs over the last year has allowed firmus energy to pass these savings onto our customers”.

‘’A price reduction is always welcome news and I am delighted that over 95,000 homes and businesses across the province will soon receive a letter with details of our price drop. The new, lower natural gas cost will come into effect in early October,’’ Michael concluded.

This price reduction follows consultation with the Utility Regulator, the Consumer Council for Northern Ireland and the Department of the Economy and has coincided with the fall in wholesale gas commodity costs over the last year.

Customers seeking advice on their natural gas bills or direct debit payments should contact the firmus energy Customer Services team on 0330 024 9000. Anyone seeking information on connecting or switching to firmus energy natural gas can also go to www.firmusenergy.co.uk

For free and independent advice on how to save energy please contact the Northern Ireland Energy advice line on 0800 1422865

1This is based on typical Medium Domestic Consumption Value of 12,000 kWh per annum as published by OFGEM. £61.42 is based on a typical firmus energy Network domestic credit customer. A typical firmus energy Network domestic PAYG customer will decrease by £58.33 per year. £53.72 is based on a typical firmus energy Greater Belfast domestic credit customer. A typical firmus energy Greater Belfast domestic PAYG customer will decrease by £52.92 per year.