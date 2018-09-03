Firms urged to focus on the future at Responsible Business Summit

Changing global conditions, social mobility, the problem with plastics, fake news, Brexit, the economy in Northern Ireland, developing inclusive workplaces, encouraging links between business and education, and exploring the role of internal communications and user-generated content, are just some of the topics set to be explored at Business in the Community’s fourth Responsible Business Summit taking place on Wednesday 10 October in Belfast Waterfront Hall.

The event, sponsored by Ulster Bank and hosted in partnership with the Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce, will give delegates valuable insights into the trends and megatrends that will affect their business in the coming decades, and challenge them to consider how they can adapt to be more sustainable and flourish in the future.

Broadcaster Wendy Austin will lead the audience through the event which will feature over 40 speakers from a wide range of innovative and forward-thinking organisations including Joysy John, Director of Education, NESTA; Kirsty Britz, Director of Sustainable Banking, RBS; Ria Kearney, Head of Sustainable Design & Partnerships, MADE-BY; Owen Brennan, Chief Executive, Devenish Group; and Dr Wolfgang Seldl, Mercer Marsh Benefits.

Keynote speaker, Jeremy Darroch, Chief Executive, Sky plc, will start the day with CEOs of leading Northern Ireland organisations, challenging them on the subject of innovation as a means of futureproofing business at the annual CEO Breakfast Forum in partnership with the CBI.

Kieran Harding, managing director, Business in the Community, said: “The aim of the Responsible Business Summit is to focus business attention on a sustainable future. We know that the pace of change is quickening, and it is vital that local businesses are prepared for what lies ahead.

“This year, we’ll be focusing on the issues that really matter to business such as the impact of technology; the future of work and education; social mobility; and reducing our impacts on the environment with a focus on plastics.”

Richard Donnan, Head of Ulster Bank in Northern Ireland said: “Ulster Bank is really pleased to be lead sponsor of the Responsible Business Summit for the third year. Future-proofing is an essential activity for business and doing so, by looking at their broader community and stakeholder engagement, is vital for companies that want to remain successful and sustainable in the long-term. The line-up for this event is always impressive and the content thought-provoking, so I look forward to a stimulating event in October.”

The Summit is supported by a number of leading organisations including ASDA, Belfast Harbour, BT, Diageo, firstsource and Origin Digital.

For more information on the Responsible Business Summit, or to book your place, visit www.RBSummitNI.com

