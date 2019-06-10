FinTechNI to Host US LendIT Founder & FinTech Leader Brustkern

FinTechNI, a collaboration between stakeholders in the local FinTech community to spearhead, publicise and promote Northern Ireland as a major FinTech hub, today announced it will host an evening with US-based financial services veteran, Bo Brustkern, on Thursday 13th June 2019, at Catalyst Belfast FinTech Hub.

Brustkern’s Mission for FinTech Collaboration

With nearly 25 years’ experience as an investor, analyst and avid entrepreneur in the financial services and FinTech communities, Bo Brustkern knows both the challenges and opportunities that Northern Irish FinTechs face.

Six years ago, Brustkern and fellow FinTech entrepreneurs found themselves without a gathering place or a platform in which they could work collaboratively to discuss, seek out and formulate new trends in their industry. As a result, the LendIt Fintech conference was born. Beginning with just a few 100 delegates in New York, LendIt now spans across four continents; North America, South American, Asia and Europe.

Speaking ahead of his debut Q&A session at Catalyst Belfast FinTech Hub, Brustkern comments: “For over two decades I’ve directed tech investments as a Silicon Valley-based venture capitalist; I’ve co-founded & built three financial service firms, including NSR Invest. With a successful career behind me, I’ve focused firmly on the growth of the LendIt Fintech conference platform as one of the elite communities in financial services.

It’s time for Northern Ireland’s FinTech ecosystem to shine – the level of investment into the local industry is promising, and the future is bright. I hope that I can inspire local entrepreneurs to implement their own collaborative culture that will both unite and ignite solid innovation among this thriving community and enhance Northern Ireland’s reputation in the global FinTech landscape.”

Uniting NI FinTech Talent

Form start-ups to incumbent banks, Northern Ireland’s FinTech ecosystem continues to move full throttle, and it has never looked better. Now recognised as one of the world’s leading destination for FinTech development projects and investment, Northern Ireland has quickly become a small yet mighty hub for all things FinTech.

As investment flows steadily into the sector, FinTechNI is excited to welcome FinTech leader Brustkern to Belfast, to meet with local FinTechs, inspire them to strive for innovation and collaboration within their regional industry, and to build Northern Ireland’s global FinTech reputation.

Taking place in Northern Ireland’s first ever FinTech co-working space, Catalyst Belfast FinTech Hub will be the perfect venue to host the first of many meet-up’s for the province’s first FinTech advocacy group.

Are you a local FinTech entrepreneur interested in getting involved with FinTechNI and hearing more on the importance of collaboration from Brustkern himself? His Q&A will take place at 5pm at Catalyst FinTech hub, beginning with a networking drinks reception. It will be free to attend and open to anyone involved or hungry to learn more about Northern Ireland’s ever-growing success as a FinTech hub. Click here to sign up:https://www.meetup.com/FinTechNI/events/262194667/?isFirstPublish=true