Finance & Funding – Financing your business in uncertain times

ASM Chartered Accountants is hosting a seminar series across Northern Ireland and Dundalk aimed at providing SMEs with professional advice on finance and funding business in uncertain times.

The free events are scheduled for the following dates and locations.

Belfast – Thursday 26th October 8am – The Merchant Hotel

Email:joanna.hamilton@asmbelfast.com

Magherafelt – Wednesday 8th November 8am– The Glenavon Hotel

Email:carmeen.mckeever@asmmagherafelt.com

Dundalk – Wednesday 22nd November 8am – Crowne Plaza, Dundalk

Email:sharon.toner@asmnewry.com

Newry – Thursday 23rd November 8am – The Canal Court Hotel

Email:sharon.toner@asmnewry.com

To book a place on one of the Finance and Funding seminars please email the appropriate contact.

Category: Other Articles, Tax/Finance