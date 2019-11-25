Finalsits for Eastside Awards announced

Finalists have today been announced for the fourth annual Eastside Awards in association with George Best Belfast City Airport. This year’s awards have proved to be the most popular yet, as hundreds of parents got behind their child’s favourite teacher nominating them via our media partner Belfast Live.

Jonathan McAlpin, Chief Executive of East Belfast Enterprise and Chair of Eastside Awards Committee, said: “The Eastside Awards is truly at the forefront of celebrating all that is good about East Belfast and this year’s finalists should be extremely proud of themselves, in being shortlisted, as our judges had some difficult decisions to make, due to the high calibre of entries from local people across the community. We are looking forward to recognising these finalists at our awards ceremony in January which will be a truly memorable occasion with DJing legend Terri Hooley entertaining us as he embarks on his farewell tour.”

Eastside Awards in association with George Best Belfast City Airport finalists are:

Eastside Award for Teacher of the Year – Primary Schools sponsored by Belfast Live

Kathy Johnston, Gilnahirk Primary School; Lindy Forster, Greenwood Primary School; Mrs Galway, Knocknagoney Primary School

Eastside Award for Teacher of the Year – Post Primary Schools sponsored by Belfast Live

Sam Fitzpatrick, Ashfield Girls High School; Cheryl Hoey, Ashfield Girls High School; Colin McKnight, Ashfield Boys High School

Eastside Award for Contribution to the Arts sponsored by Phoenix Natural Gas

Can Do Academy, Healthy Hearts and Minds, Vault Artist Studios

Eastside Award for Sports Initiative of the Year sponsored by Millar McCall Wylie

Breeze Fitness Studio, Left Field, Orchardville Disability Football Club

Eastside Award for Tourism Experience sponsored by Titanic Belfast, Titanic Foundation, Titanic Quarter Ltd

East Belfast Mission – Turas, EastSide Tourism, Glentoran Football Club

The Titanic Eastside Award for Innovation sponsored by Titanic Belfast, Titanic Foundation, Titanic Quarter Ltd

Breeze Fitness Studio, East Belfast Community Capacity & Leadership Programme, PDG Advertising

Eastside Award for Business Start-Up sponsored by Belfast City Council

Breeze Fitness Studio, PDG Advertising, Raincheck Belfast

Eastside Award for Business Growth sponsored by Ulster Bank

Fusion Robes, Insight Out Financial, Parr Facilities Management Ltd

Eastside Award for Community Impact sponsored by The Urban Villages Initiative

Dementia Friendly East Belfast, East Belfast Mission – Turas, East Belfast Street Team

Eastside Award for Excellence in Health and Wellbeing sponsored by Solv Group

Helping Hands Autism Support Group, East Belfast Community Development Agency – Health Development and Connections Programme, East Belfast Mission – Hosford Health and Well Being Project

Eastside Award for Employer of the Year sponsored by Fleet Financial

Odyssey Bowl, Pacem, Parr Facilities Management Ltd

Eastside Award for Taste Experience sponsored by We’re Sure

Blethers Coffee House & Eatery, The Orchard Café (Orchardville), Ronnie’s

Eastside Award for Young Person of the Year sponsored by George Best Belfast City Airport

Mark Crooks, Jade Eaton, Zara Janahi

Eastside Award for Carer of the Year sponsored by Wolseley

Laura Collins, Rowena Frazer, Gillian Martin

Eastside Award for Community Champion of the Year sponsored by Belfast Harbour

Linda Ervine, Turas; Andrew Irvine, East Belfast Mission; Lynne McCreery, Belfast City Council

Eastside Award for Volunteer of the Year sponsored by East Belfast Mission

Zara Yanahi; Pauline Leathem, Cancer Fund for Children; Brian White, Brain Injury Matters (NI)

The recipient of a special Outstanding Contribution award sponsored by East Belfast Enterprise will be announced at the fourth annual awards ceremony as chosen by the committee. This individual will be awarded for the outstanding contribution they have made to the East Belfast community.

Hosted by television presenter Tara Mills, winners will be announced at a glittering celebration, with a pre dinner reception sponsored by The Waterside, Belfast, in Hastings Stormont Hotel on Friday 24 January 2020. In the spirit of the Eastside Awards, finalists will each receive two complimentary tickets to the ceremony and entertainment sponsored by The Open University will be provided by legendary East Belfast DJ Terri Hooley. For further information about the Eastside Awards ceremony or to purchase a ticket, visit: https://www.eastsideawards.org/awards-ceremony.html