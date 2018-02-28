Feel the heat with up to 25% off Aer Lingus flights

It might be freezing outside but the latest news from Aer Lingus is sure to turn up the temperature as it has just announced 25% off flights from Belfast City to Northern Ireland’s top European sun destinations.

For amazing deals and family fun, fly direct from George Best Belfast City Airport with Aer Lingus to popular hotspots Malaga and Faro with up to 25% off fares.

Andrea Hunter, Business Development Manager of Aer Lingus NI said: “With the winter freeze continuing and spring looking like it’s been postponed, what better way to cheer yourself up than to plan for an early summer 2018 holiday.

“Aer Lingus, Ireland’s only four star airline, flies direct from George Best Belfast City Airport to Malaga and Faro daily from Tuesday 1st May 2018 – so the Costa del Sol and the Algarve have never been easier to reach.

“Considered elite destinations by golfing professionals across the world, the Costa Del Sol and the Algarve courses are open to play year-round and with over 300 days of sunshine – it’s tee time all the time.

“However, it’s not just about golf as the two regions boast some of the best beaches, waterparks, cuisine and culture in the world, so there is something for everyone.”

For any holidaymakers travelling with children, Aer Lingus’s Family First is aimed at giving even greater value to families offering half price on checked baggage and advance seat selection for children aged 2 to 11 years.

Grab a bargain break! Visit aerlingus.com before the 12th March for travel between the 1st May and the 21st of June, to avail of some great value deals.

