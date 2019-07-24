Fairhill Shopping Centre Traders Elects New Chair to Association

Traders at Ballymena’s Fairhill Shopping Centre, one of Northern Ireland’s longest established centres, have appointed new representatives to a traders’ association who will then work with centre management in developing and expanding the centre’s activities.

Following a second successful Business Awards’ event earlier this year, the brainchild of Centre Manager Natalie Jackson, interest from traders wanting to be involved in the association has grown extensively.

“We have always had an active traders’ association in the centre, but in recent years the level of interest has increased. This year we had our highest numbers yet putting themselves forward to be considered for election and to see our retailers wanting to work towards the good of the entire centre, as a collective is just fantastic.” explained Centre manager, Natalie Jackson.

“We held our second annual Business Awards in April, which also saw record entries and attendance, and I believe since then, with the increased networking opportunities there has been a renewed spark in the centre, with staff having an opportunity outside of work to get to know one another.”

Fairhill Shopping Centre

With over 50 retailers in the centre, ranging from independent traders like Angel Nails to anchor stores including Marks and Spencer and Debenhams, there is a wealth of retail experience under the roof of Fairhill that is utilised by the association.

Sandra Williams, Starbucks Store Manager and newly appointed chairperson, said, “I am delighted to be elected as the new chairperson for our traders’ association. The centre has been going from strength to strength in recent times with new retailers and with the business awards and other activities there’s a real can do, will do attitude. We recognise that it’s in part to the hard work and dedication of Natalie [Jackson] and her team.

“However as traders I also recognise we have a part to play in the success of the centre. Our aim for the coming year will be to work alongside the centre management in promoting Fairhill [Shopping Centre] as the best shopping location in Ballymena, through various events and activities aimed at bringing shoppers through the doors as well as traders working together throughout the centre.

“I have worked in retail for almost 40 years, with some of my colleagues in the association having similar experience. We have witnessed many changes to the retail sector, both good and bad, and are now looking forward to putting our experience to good use.”

The first task carried out by the Traders Association was to appoint the new charity of the year. The 2019/20 Charity of the Year for Fairhill Shopping Centre will be Aware NI.

AWARE is the depression charity for Northern Ireland and IS the only charity working exclusively for people with depression and bipolar disorder, delivering mental health and well-being programmes into communities, schools, colleges, universities and workplaces.