Fairhill Shopping Centre makes Egg-stra Special Delivery

Thanks to the generosity of Ballymena’s local shoppers, Fairhill Shopping Centre made a very special delivery to families this week. Working with Macmillan Cancer Support, the centre’s Charity of the Year, young people currently experiencing cancer had a reason to smile as they received an egg-stra chocolate treat for Easter.

Natalie Jackson, the Fairhill Centre Manager said, “We were absolutely delighted with the response to our Easter Egg Appeal. The people of Ballymena have shown true kindness and generosity of spirit by donating 87 eggs and a hamper, with one young lady who visited our Easter garden with her mum to donate 22 eggs! Such big heartedness like that is amazing to see.

“To date the Fairhill Shopping Centre has raised over £12k. We will continue to work with Macmillan Cancer Support throughout the year to raise vital funds which will make life a little easier for those living with cancer.”

Aaron Irwin, Move More Co-ordinator for Macmillan Cancer Support visited the centre this week to witness the generosity for himself. He said; “A cancer diagnosis can turn your life upside down in a single moment. It can affect every part of your life, including your family.

“Sometimes children just need a treat and with the kindness of Fairhill Shopping Centre’s customers this Easter, children whose parents have had a cancer diagnosis received a little extra something.

“Huge thanks to Fairhill Shopping Centre for organising the Easter Egg Appeal and the wider Ballymena community for supporting us to help everyone with cancer live life as fully as they can.”

Move More is a physical activity project for people who have had a cancer experience. The Easter eggs were delivered to the children of the schemes participants as a special treat.

For more information on the services Macmillan Cancer Support provide visit www.macmillan.org.uk