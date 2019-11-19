Extra Care launches new strategy for future

Extra Care, Northern Ireland’s longest established domiciliary care charity is set to launch its three-year Strategic Plan, ‘Finding Our Way’, at a VIP event in Stormont this week.

Despite recent challenges within the Social Care sector in Northern Ireland, Extra Care has taken a heads-on approach to move the charity forward and embrace ambitious opportunities in the future. After undertaking in-depth consultations in 2018 with staff and service users, it was identified that a three-year Strategic Plan would place the charity in a stronger position to continue providing the best possible care for service users, whilst maintaining a positive staff support and training system.

The ‘Finding Our Way’ Strategy will signpost how Extra Care delivers its services, connects with communities, develops partnerships and celebrate its staff and service users in the future, through the Charity’s Purpose, Vision and Values.

In the past year, Extra Care has welcomed significant changes to include an investment in excess of £190,000 creating 28 new jobs, as well as the opening of three new support hubs in Belfast, Carrickfergus and Cookstown.

Brian Hutchinson, CEO of Extra Care said, “We are delighted to announce the launch of our Strategy 2019 – 2022. We believe this forward-thinking plan will allow us to continually provide the best Person-Centred care, whilst strengthening our links within the community. It is also an opportunity to broaden and strengthen staff training as well as provide career support to enable growth within Extra Care.”

Brian adds, “The launch is a chance for like-minded people from across the Health and Social Care Trusts, local politicians and elderly care charities to familiarise themselves with the positive work we do and establish new collaborative relationships going forward. We are privileged to have just welcomed our new Chair, Dame Joan Harbison and the Board is optimistic for the future of our organisation.”

Extra Care was established in 1935, providing health and social care services in Northern Ireland, operating across four of the Trust areas. Currently the organisation employs over 300 staff, committed to providing service users with the support they need to maintain living in their home their way.