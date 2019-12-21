Expansion for James Brown & Sons with Funeral Partners

James Brown & Sons, the name synonymous with arranging family funerals in Belfast since 1904, has expanded to South Belfast and Dunmurry by integrating with Funeral Partners, the third largest funeral business in the UK.

Speaking about the expansion of the business to include the arrival of James Brown & Sons to South Belfast and Dunmurry, James Brown MBE, third generation of James Brown & Sons, said: “I’ve been helping and caring for families for more than 60 years so I am helping the dedicated staff at Knockbreda Road and Dunmurry to build the James Brown & Sons brand while continuing to care for families in the local area who may be facing one of the most difficult times in their lives.

“I have been greatly encouraged by Funeral Partners willingness to engage with the businesses here in Northern Ireland and I believe that, with this change of ownership, the service provided to the bereaved will be enhanced when people are preparing to say farewell in the most dignified way possible.”

The investment by Funeral Partners into Northern Ireland is the largest by the English based company to date and provides vital support to locally based funeral businesses across the country which are now able to benefit from being a part of a network of almost 200 funeral homes, maintaining the heritage of over 100 family business across the United Kingdom.