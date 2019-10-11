Exciting new talent recognised at A&L Goodbody

A&L Goodbody has made a number of appointments across its portfolio.

Amyee Taylor

Position: Solicitor, Corporate and M&A

Role: To advise clients on all aspects of corporate transactions and commercial law.

Track Record: Amyee specialises in corporate and commercial law and has significant experience of advising on both domestic and cross border mergers and acquisitions as well as venture capital investments, management buyouts and group reorganisations. Amyee also advises on shareholder arrangements, corporate governance and commercial contracts.

Prior to joining A&L Goodbody, Amyee worked at another corporate and commercial law firm in Belfast.

Stephen Abram

Position: Associate, Litigation

Role: To advise public and private sector clients on all aspects of public and regulatory law.

Track Record: Stephen’s specialism within the wider litigation department is providing contentious and non-contentious advice across the broad spectrum of public and regulatory law. He advises clients on statutory and regulatory compliance matters including public procurement; State aid; and corporate governance. Stephen advises public and private sector clients across a range of sectors on the interpretation and application of European, International and national laws including advice on competition law compliance. He has an interest and expertise in advising clients in the utility sector which spans network agreements, regulatory disputes and appeals to the CMA. He represents clients in complex and high profile litigation, specialising in judicial reviews. He is experienced in advising clients in statutory investigations and appeals, as well as public inquiries. Stephen trained and qualified in London, working for firms in London and Bristol before joining the Utility Regulator. He is dual qualified in England & Wales and Northern Ireland.

Before joining A&L Goodbody Stephen completed a LLM in Commercial Law, graduating with a distinction and subsequently undertook a Post Graduate Diploma in European & Competition Law.

John Tougher

Position: Associate, Property

Role: Associate in the A&L Goodbody property team, Belfast, specialising in commercial property.

Track Record: A graduate of QUB, John trained and qualified (2011) at another leading corporate law firm in Belfast where he was promoted to associate in 2015, before moving to another corporate firm in 2017 to focus on his NI client base. John has been listed in the Legal 500 2020 as a key contact in commercial property in Northern Ireland. John’s client base includes pension funds, landed estates and public bodies. John has a particular interest in development and regeneration as well as the retail sector, having written several articles for the Belfast Telegraph and delivered training and market updates over the course of the last year, on these particular topics. John also acts for private developers and retailers, across Northern Ireland, as well as institutional clients.

Jonathan Pooley

Position: Solicitor, Litigation

Role: To advise public and private sector clients on all aspects of Intellectual Property, Media and Data law.

Track Record: Jon qualified and worked as a solicitor at a top ranked boutique intellectual property law firm in England. His experience includes contentious and non-contentious issues surrounding copyright, trade marks, designs, patents, confidential information/trade secrets, defamation, domain names, privacy and data.