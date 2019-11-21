Exchange Accountants to expand following M&A

Belfast-based digital accountancy specialist Exchange Accountants is expanding following a merger with Lisburn-based practice Fitzmaurice McConville & Co Ltd.

The new company will continue to trade as Fitzmaurice McConville & Co from its current office at Oakmont House in Lisburn with director Malachi McConville remaining at the helm.

Conor Walls, Director of Business Development at Exchange Accountants, said: “I am delighted to welcome Fitzmaurice McConville & Co into the expanding Exchange Accountants portfolio, and we look forward to building a long-lasting relationship with the company, its staff and clients.

“This merger will have significant benefits for both of our companies, as well as increasing our workforce and growing our client base,” he added.

“One key benefit is that current clients of Fitzmaurice McConville & Co will now have access to the full suite of Exchange services, in particular our cloud accounting and digital expertise, as the first accountancy practice in Northern Ireland to be recognized as a Gold Partner with market-leading cloud accountancy software provider Xero.

“This is a very exciting development for Exchange Accountants and one that we believe will benefit all of our collective clients,” concluded Mr Walls.

Malachi McConville, who co-founded Fitzmaurice McConville with then business partner Michael Fitzmaurice in October 1997, said: “This is a very important chapter in the history of Fitzmaurice McConville as we join forces with Exchange Accountants.

“For our loyal client base, it’s very much business as usual and we will continue to provide a first-class service with a personal touch, but now with access to the additional resources and expertise of Exchange Accountants, especially in the area of cloud accounting as technology is certainly changing how the accountancy profession works.”

Established in 2011, Exchange Accountants provides premier accountancy services and tax advice to a wide variety of locally based SMEs and individuals.

Over the past five years, the company has developed a specialism in digital and cloud accountancy services and was the first accountancy practice in Northern Ireland to be recognized as a Gold Partner with market-leading cloud accountancy software provider, Xero.