Everybody is landing at George Best Belfast City Airport

On the run up to Christmas at George Best Belfast City Airport Katy Best, Commercial Director at Belfast City Airport said: “The days leading up to Christmas are always extremely busy at Belfast City Airport and this year will be no exception. Around 10,000 passengers are expected to travel through the airport each day between now and Christmas Eve, with Monday 23rd December set to be our busiest day.

With direct flights to hubs such as Manchester, Amsterdam and London Heathrow, many of our passengers will have connected from destinations from around the globe to get home to their loved ones in time for Christmas.

“Our aim is to continually deliver an airport experience that exceeds our customers’ expectations and that is no exception over the festive period. We have extra staff on hand to assist passengers throughout their journey, a complimentary wrapping station in security, carolling in the concourse with choirs from our seven adopted schools and Christian Aid and we even have an Airport choir this year to bring some extra festive cheer!

“Looking back on 2019, it’s been another great year for Belfast City Airport, having been named ‘Airport of the Year’ at the Aviation Industry Awards, picking up accolades including the ‘Airport Achievement’ award and the ‘Right Place to Work’ at the Irish News Workplace and Employment Awards and most recently being named ‘Tourism / Hospitality Company of the Year’ at the AIB Business Eye Awards.

“Throughout the year we have significantly strengthened our domestic route network, launching a five-times weekly service to Carlisle Lake District Airport, introducing a jet product to our London City service and announcing a three-times daily service to London Southend which will commence 1st June 2020.

“We have also joined our blue-chip airline partners British Airways and KLM in celebrations to mark their 100th anniversaries in style and looking forward to continuing a successful partnership in the years ahead.

“Moving into 2020, we will continue to work closely with all our airline partners – Aer Lingus, British Airways, Flybe, KLM and Loganair – in supporting their current operations and on opportunities for the coming year and beyond.

“As we close out this year, we would like to take the opportunity to thank all of our passengers and stakeholders for their continued support and wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.”