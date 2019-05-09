Eversheds Sutherland appoint Damian McElholm Senior Associate

Eversheds Sutherland in Belfast has announced Damian McElholm as a new Senior Associate.

McElholm will join the banking group of the international firm bringing considerable experience of advising on large value and complex banking and finance transactions.

Prior to the Eversheds Sutherland appointment, Damian McElholm advised international financial institutions, leading renewable energy groups and acted for a private equity fund.

The announcement comes at a time of growth for the firms Belfast operation who recently announced the appointment of two new partners in Matthew Howse and Lisa Bryson, with total headcount in the Belfast office set to reach 30 in the next year.

The Belfast office works closely with the growing Dublin office, including in providing legal services to clients, including a specialist “Brexit Hub”. The two offices have also recently worked together to deliver high-profile Brexit advice events with the Chambers of Commerce in Newry and Derry.

Eversheds Sutherland Ireland managing partner Alan Murphy said: “We are thrilled that Damian has joined us, bolstering the firm even further as we move into a period of expansion in Belfast and Dublin.”

“The uncertainty in the current political climate has made top tier legal advice even more important and our clients will really benefit from Damian’s experience in high-level, complex financial transactions. We’re responding to clear demand for trusted advice in a time of political and economic uncertainty and Damian will play an important role in that response.”

New Eversheds Sutherland, Senior Associate, Damian McElholm added: “This is a wonderful opportunity to play a leading role in the development of the Eversheds Sutherland presence not only in Belfast, but in Dublin and throughout its international offices.”

“Eversheds Sutherland has grown from strength to strength in recent years and has become a byword for excellence in the legal profession in Northern Ireland. This move is a fantastic opportunity and I’m looking forward to the challenges ahead.”