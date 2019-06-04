Esri Ireland wins prestigious responsible business award for Education Partnership

Esri Ireland, the market leader in geographic information services, today announces it has won the Education Partner Award at Business in the Community’s 2019 Responsible Business Awards, held in the International Convention Centre in Belfast on Thursday 30 May.

More than 600 business people from across Northern Ireland attended the annual gala dinner to see Northern Ireland’s leading responsible companies recognised for outstanding contributions to their people, the planet and the places where they operate.

The Education Partner Award was awarded to ESRI Ireland for its work with stakeholders on the ArcGIS for Schools programme – making over £100 million worth of digital mapping software freely available to every school in Northern Ireland. The platform allows students to explore subjects in new ways by collecting, analysing and visualising data on a wide range of topics, and engages the geographic information community to support schools in delivery as GeoMentors.

The judges were very excited by the potential of the project and the opportunity for developing spatial skills and critical thinking in students, enabling them to do what STEM professionals do in thousands of career fields daily.

The Responsible Business Awards celebrate organisations that are making a difference by taking action to address pressing social and environmental issues – transforming communities and changing lives.

Kieran Harding, Managing Director, Business in the Community said: “I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate each and every one of our winners, and those who were highly commended and shortlisted, for leading the way in responsible business practice. The standard for entries was phenomenally high and I hope that the achievements of the companies recognised will inspire others on their responsible business journey.

“Business in the Community is proud to be celebrating our thirtieth anniversary in Northern Ireland, working with some of the most innovative and responsible businesses, and these annual awards are a way for us to showcase and thank those organisations across NI that are taking responsible business action.”