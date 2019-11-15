Esri Ireland celebrates ArcGIS for Schools initiative

Esri Ireland, the market leader in Geographic Information Systems (GIS), today announces that it has created an interactive story map to highlight some of the successes of its ArcGIS for Schools programme in its first year in Ireland.

Launched in the Republic of Ireland in November 2018 and in Northern Ireland in February this year, the initiative provides every student throughout the island of Ireland, from the ages of four to 18, free access to Esri’s digital mapping software. To date, 165 schools across 29 counties have signed up to use the mapping software, creating innovative mapping projects and learning important new digital skills.

Over the past 12 months, the ArcGIS for Schools programme has had numerous highlights, including being asked to partner with Junior Cycle for Teachers (JCT) Geography which incorporates ArcGIS for Schools into the geographical skills element in the new Junior Cycle Geography Curriculum.

The ArcGIS for Schools team partnered with and presented at a number of further educational associations, institutions and conferences, to deliver workshops and presentations on the ArcGIS for Schools Programme and the importance of digital mapping and GIS software. These include Ulster University, DCU, Maynooth University, Marino College, Queens University for the NI Science Festival, the Association for Geographic Information Northern Ireland, the Association of Geography Teachers Annual Conference and Workshop in Dublin and Cork, and the PDST for the National Post-Primary Geography Conference.

Esri Ireland and the ArcGIS for Schools programme also won the Education Partnership award at the Responsible Business awards in Northern Ireland, based on its positive impact in developing spatial skills and critical thinking in students and the potential of the project to enable young people to transform communities and change lives.

Paul Synnott, Director & Country Manager, Esri Ireland, said: “The first year of our ArcGIS for Schools has been a huge success and something that the Esri Ireland team is immensely proud of. Our efforts to encourage STEM learning have been met with enthusiasm from both students and teachers around Ireland – North and South – and this positivity is a hugely encouraging sign for the future of the programme.

“One of the most notable highlights from the past twelve months, was being able to provide three students from participating schools in Lurgan, Northern Ireland, with the opportunity to present their ArcGIS project to over 19,000 people in San Diego, at the world’s largest GIS conference. It was a shining example of how technology can make a positive impact on young peoples’ lives. We’re extremely excited to see what the future holds.”

Those who wish to find out more about Esri’s ArcGIS for Schools Program highlights can do so at: https://bit.ly/32FkEtF