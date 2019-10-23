Esri Ireland appoints Jonathan Irwin Professional Services Executive Manager

Esri Ireland, the market leader in Geographic Information Systems (GIS), has announced the appointment of Jonathan Irwin as Professional Services Executive Manager for Northern Ireland.

In this new role, Jonathan will be responsible for the financial and operational performance of the professional services team in Northern Ireland. This will include overseeing continued sales and revenue growth for the expanding team, as well as resource management and the delivery of enhanced GIS services to solve real-world problems for Esri’s growing customer base in Northern Ireland.

Having worked at Esri Ireland for 17 years, Jonathan has progressed through a number of GIS consultancy, project delivery and customer management and development roles, culminating in this senior appointment. His technical background in GIS, remote sensing and software development provides him with a deep appreciation for the work and challenges encountered by GIS Consultants, while his most recent role as Customer Success Manager has added to his skills and experience in project, programme, resource and customer account management.

Jonathan has a MSc in Environmental Remote Sensing as well as a BSc in Geography. He is a certified Microsoft professional, scrum master and Prince2 project manager.