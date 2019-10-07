ESF Gains Seal of Approval from Mayor of Philadelphia

Newtownabbey-based Environmental Street Furniture (ESF) is currently exhibiting a range of solar powered products, including the Smart Flower and award-winning Stellar Solar Smart Bench, at the prestigious Design Philadelphia expo. The 10-day festival opened on 2nd October and Managing Director of ESF, Alan Lowry was delighted when the Mayor of Philadelphia, Jim Kenney, visited the company’s stand on the opening night, taking a keen interest in the products.

Speaking about the visit from Mayor Kenney, Alan said, “Design Philadelphia is a fantastic exhibition where we are currently exhibiting with our American partners, Newton Brown. During the opening night of the expo, we welcomed the Mayor of Philadelphia, Jim Kenney to our stand to discuss our innovative range of products. The Mayor took a keen interest in all the products and mentioned how much he would like to work with ESF in the future.

“The American market is one we want to put a major focus on going forward. We have been fortunate enough to have the opportunity to network with many organisations in the US and as part of a recent trade mission with Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, we secured a contract to supply our Stellar Solar Smart Benches to Desert Sky Park in Gilbert, Arizona.”

Alan continued, “We are hopeful that Design Philadelphia and our meeting with Mayor Kenney will lead to further contracts in the US for ESF.”

ESF has already experienced success in the US market with the company opening their first American office in July 2018. Their unique range of themed products are featured in many of the leading theme parks in the United States and the award-winning Stellar Solar Smart Bench was launched in New York by Congresswoman Yvette D. Clarke, The Brooklyn Chamber and New York University as part of the #SmartCitiesAndYou campaign in May 2018.