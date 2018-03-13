Equity CrowdFunding – a viable option for high growth start-ups

InterTradeIreland guides and supports several hundred high growth potential start-up and early stage businesses each year to raise seed or growth equity capital. Equity CrowdFunding has established itself as a real complement and alternative to traditional equity funding sources for these companies in recent years.

In 2017 alone, over £200m was raised in 352 deals through the four main UK based Equity CrowdFunding platforms[1] and the average deal size was £584k.

CrowdFunding allows early stage high growth potential start-ups to raise investment over FCA regulated online platforms from private investors. As commitment can be as low as £10, it gives smaller investors the opportunity to participate in these offerings. For early stage companies, it expands the sources of potential growth capital beyond the traditional such as founders, family, friends, angels and venture capital.

Drew O’Sullivan, lead equity advisor with InterTradeIreland (pictured) explains: “We compiled an Equity CrowdFunding Resource which is available by clicking here or on www.intertradeireland.com/researchandpublications to provide some initial information about raising equity capital in this way. This includes the experiences of four local businesses; HouseMyDog; See.Sense; Revana Therapeutics and Flender who have successfully completed CrowdFunding campaigns.”

The main lessons learnt from accessing the Equity CrowdFunding Experience

If you build it, they will come….never that simple

A fundraising company needs to have reasonable expectations about how much the Platform “brings the crowd” and how much the company itself needs to work and hustle to bring investment which has already been secured offline. Once launched, considerable effort may be required in online and offline PR and networking to encourage investment leads toward the platform to hit the fundraising target.

Valuation – too high, or too low.

If a Company sets the valuation too high this may result in them not hitting their fundraising target and most Equity CrowdFunding platforms will not allow companies to accept investor commitments where there is a shortfall. Equally, if the valuation too low the company may miss out on a higher level of investment.

Third party endorsements matter.

Most of the investors who participate on the Equity CrowdFunding platform will never meet the management team of the fundraising company in person. There can be considerable impact from the endorsement of a recognised lead investor or a key opinion leader.

Investor Materials and Communications – quality matters.

Companies need to represent themselves professionally, ideally with a top quality professional video and investor materials (business plan, slide deck etc). A comprehensive PR plan for before and during the campaign will also help.

Standardisation and Completion – a transparent process and a clear finish line.

When companies raise funds from a large disparate investor base, often simply getting everyone over the line at the same time can be a challenge. Equity CrowdFunding platforms may be useful as every investor accesses the same information from the company, terms and conditions for investors are uniform and there is a clear finish date.

Account Management is critical – not all are equal.

A company fundraising on an Equity CrowdFunding platform will have an account manager allocated to them who will support them through the process of application, due diligence, legals, preparing for the campaign launch, during the campaign and finally deal completion. It is important to have confidence that your account manager is experienced, and has supported other companies with successful campaigns.

To access InterTradeIreland’s Equity CrowdFunding Resource, click here or go to the website www.intertradeireland.com/researchandpublications and discover what’s possible.

[1] Beauhurst report on 2017 UK Start-Up investment activity “The Deal”

