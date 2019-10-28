Environmental Street Furniture Goes Global

Newtownabey-based themed furniture designer and supplier, Environmental Street Furniture (ESF), has secured consecutive orders with one of Dubai’s leading tourist attractions, Global Village, with a total contract value of £100k.

This is the second year ESF has supplied products to the attraction having previously supplied themed Stellar Solar Smart Benches, as well as custom made litter bins, to the park’s newest funfair land, Carnaval, which welcomed seven million people in the 2018/2019 season.

Due to the popularity of the benches, executives ordered further benches for the upcoming season and have spoken about their plans to add more of ESF’s products to their collection next season. This latest order sees the total number of Stellar Solar Smart Benches within the 50,000 square metre Carnaval area grow to 15, with 100 litter bins. All products are bespoke and branded to match the ‘Circus Big Top’ theme within the park.

Environmental Street Furniture Managing Director, Alan Lowry, spoke about the company’s work with Global Village saying, “Global Village is a fantastic project for our team to work on. We have established a great relationship with the organisation, listening to their requirements and then creating bespoke themed pieces as required.

“Our Stellar Solar Smart Benches have been a huge success within the park, as well as the themed bins from our Style collection and we are only too delighted that they’ve ordered more items for this year’s season. We look forward to a continued working relationship with Global Village and wish the team the best of luck for the upcoming season.”

Global Village, which is the largest and first-ever multicultural festival park offering shopping, entertainment, dining and funfair experiences within a festive atmosphere, reopens for their 24th season on 29th October 2019. The park features 26 pavilions, each showcasing a country or region’s handicrafts, merchandise and cuisines.

The attraction’s season operates over five months each year and welcomed a record-breaking three million people within the first two months of their 2018/2019 season.

ESF has completed a variety of projects within the United Arab Emirates including IMG Worlds of Adventure and their largest project to date, worth £600k, at Dubai Arena.