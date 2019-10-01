Enterprise Causeway Launches New Business Hub in Coleraine

Enterprise Causeway has launched 12,000 sq ft of Class A professional office and networking space and moved headquarters to Kilsandel House in Coleraine with an investment of over £700,000. It is also celebrating its 35th birthday and over the last twelve months, the Enterprise have impacted 123 new start-up companies, 75 jobs and an economic contribution of £7.4 million in the Causeway area.

The enterprise agency, which recently rebranded, now has a presence over six sites, including Coleraine, Kilrea, Ballymoney, Ballycastle and Bushmills.

Jayne Taggart, Chief Executive of Enterprise Causeway said; “This is a significant milestone for Enterprise Causeway and with nearly four decades of doing business in this community, I believe that we are truly making a difference.”

Causeway Enterprise, over the last 35 years, has supported over 3,850 new business start-ups. They have close to 100 tenants with their businesses across the six sites spanning 135,000 sq ft, employing 350 staff collectively with a combined turnover of £47 million.

“The launch of Kilsandel House, a new business, events and networking hub, provides Class A office accommodation for the professional sector in addition to being home to our headquarters and expanding team. As well as bespoke office space there are desks available on hourly, daily and weekly rates which can appeal to any number of business people and entrepreneurs. With cutting edge technology available, it can also be used as a fantastic training facility with meeting rooms available for hire. This hub supports the entrepreneur and allows them to be nurtured as well as connected,” Jayne continued.

“We recently rebranded and our new strap line ‘grow into greatness’ says it all. We want our tenants to grow, expand, thrive, create new jobs and operate in new markets. One of our first tenants was John Armstrong of Armstrong Medical who is now on our board.

“Our core purpose is to see new businesses created, to see them grow and to see them survive. This is an exciting time for the organisation and the business community with lots of support on offer from pre-start up offerings with our exploring enterprise programme as well as a strong offering of programmes that equip the entrepreneur to scale and grow their business.

“And among our first tenants at Kilsandel House are NITEC, Andy Brown Design and Eudemonia and – so we take this opportunity to wish them well!”

At the launch of Kilsandel House, Enterprise Causeway also thanked those involved in making the space a perfect environment and support ecosystem. They included many local agencies from Bell Architects, Velvet Interiors, Hutchison Tiles, Dawson Hinds, First4Printing, Zing, Eamon Graham, decorator, NITEC Solutions, Omega Blinds, Ricky Creen Electrics, Kiwi & Copper, Smarter Surfaces, NorthXSouth, Rainbow Communications, No 79 and Sand Marketing.